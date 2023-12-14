Greg Norman Says ‘Domino Effect’ Has Started With A Dozen Players Wanting To Join Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Team

Videos by OutKick

Greg Norman, LIV Golf’s CEO, is thrilled over the fact that Jon Rahm has signed with LIV Golf, and should be. Rahm is a former World No. 1, the defending Masters champion, and one of the more marketable players in the sport.

Not only that, but his addition brings more validation to the Saudi-backed circuit, and LIV is hopeful Rahm’s presence will result in more big-name players showing interest in the product.

According to Norman, so far, so good on that front. He claims that since Rahm made his move official upwards of 12 players have called wanting to join the Spaniard’s yet-to-be-named team.

“I think word is getting out there amongst all the players around the world, even the top players, the best players in the world,” Norman told ESPN.

“I’ll be honest with you. Since [Rahm] signed, I know he’s been inundated by players saying, ‘I want to play on your team, Jon. How do I get on that?’ I have been inundated, and my other team members, too, [and] my C-suite within the organization. I can tell you, hand on my heart, between eight and 12 guys for about two or three spots and maybe two spots, to be honest with you.”

“It will create a domino effect, there will be more apples falling from the tree – no question about it, because LIV continues to develop,” Norman told the BBC.

Greg Norman is excited with the addition of Jon Rahm to LIV Golf, which is completely understandable. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Promoting LIV as best he can is a key role for Norman as the circuit’s CEO, which means the bending of the truth is a very real tactic, but in this case, it’s pretty safe to assume that Norman’s phone has been blowing up with calls about making the jump.

Rahm signed for an undisclosed figure that’s rumored to be between $500 and $600 million. There has long been guaranteed money to be made for LIV players, but now that the half-a-billion figure has been tossed around players wouldn’t be human if they’re not at the very least paying attention to what’s going on with LIV.

Potentially teaming up with Rahm and playing less golf while making more money while the professional golf world is in complete flux with merger talks ongoing doesn’t sound like the worst bet you could make on yourself.

