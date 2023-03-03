Jon Jones Vows Not To ‘Get Lit’ After UFC 285 Following Previous Vegas Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Jon Jones will do his best to stay out of trouble while in Las Vegas.

Jones will fight Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 Saturday night in Sin City, but don’t expect the UFC legend to start popping bottles afterwards if he wins. Following a previous arrest in Las Vegas, the MMA star will do his best to not repeat his previous alleged actions.

“I’m not getting lit at all. You guys don’t want to see me lit. I’ll just leave it at that,” Jones told the media ahead of his fight.

Jon Jones has a rough history in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones was arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery and felony vehicle damage charges in Las Vegas in 2021 after he allegedly got into an altercation with his fiancée.

He also got into a huge argument with the police and smashed his head on an officer’s car during the arrest.

Jones later pleaded no contest on the destruction of property charge with the domestic violence charge being dismissed.

Following the latest arrest during Jones’ UFC career, Dana White famously said, It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. This city is not good for Jon Jones. And here we are again. It’s like it’s not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it’s almost expected. Can’t even get him into Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame. It’s a problem. This guy’s got a lot of demons, man – a lot of demons.”

Jones wants to turn things around.

Now, Jon Jones is committing to not doing the things he infamously did just a couple years ago. He’s a generational talent, but he just can’t seem to stay out of his own way.

Prior to being arrested in Las Vegas, Jones faced multiple issues. He faced a DUI charge more than a decade ago, allegedly left the scene of an accident and faced more legal issues in 2020 when he was accused of DWI and negligent use of a firearm. He later reached a plea deal that required him to just plead guilty to DWI, according to Vendetta Sports Media.

Jon Jones vows to stay out of trouble while in Las Vegas for UFC 285. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jones has always been an elite fighter. He’s one of the best ever. Now, he sounds committed to staying out of trouble. Hopefully, he does. The last thing he needs is another massive legal headache.