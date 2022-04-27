Jon Jones Willing To Wait To Fight Stipe Miocic In The UFC

UFC’s Jon Jones said Tuesday that he’s willing to wait for a heavyweight megafight with Stipe Miocic.

That apparently is in September 2022, as Miocic has reportedly said that’s when he’ll be at his peak condition. Jones tweeted Tuesday that while he’s disappointed that the heavily-anticipated fight won’t take place in the summer, he’ll be patient to get the best of Miocic in the octagon.

Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 26, 2022

Jones then sent the following reply to a fan who was disappointed with the news.

It really does man, my coaches and their families were definitely excited for this fight. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed today https://t.co/ScpDTD1Ngw — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 26, 2022

Jones, 34, hasn’t competed since Feb. 8, 2020 at UFC 247, an unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to defend his Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones vacated the belt on Aug. 17, 2020, after a pay dispute with UFC president Dana White and later expressed his intentions to move up to the heavyweight division.

Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) has been vouching for a fight with Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC), who was a two-time Heavyweight Champion during a five-year stint from 2016-21. Miocic, 39, suffered a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou on March 27, 2021 at UFC 260 to lose the belt and hasn’t fought since.

