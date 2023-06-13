Johns Hopkins University Changes Definition Of Lesbian To Include All ‘Non-Men’

Videos by OutKick

Sometimes the pesky English language just doesn’t fit your narrative.

Johns Hopkins University maintains an extensive glossary of definitions for terms related to the LGBTQ+ community. And recently, the Baltimore-based institution updated its definition of “lesbian” to become more inclusive.

The term lesbian first appeared in a medical dictionary in 1890. It comes from the name for the Greek island Lesbos, where a poet named Sappho was born. Sappho wrote lyric poetry about love between women.

Fun fact: Sapphic is another term for female homosexuality.

I’m old enough to remember when lesbians were women. So is Sappho. (born on Lesvos 630 BC)

But that’s enough history. We can all agree lesbians are women who are attracted to other women.

At least that used to be the case.

Johns Hopkins now defines a lesbian as “a non-man attracted to non-men.”

(Johns Hopkins University, Diversity & Inclusion)

It should come as no surprise the same ideology that brought you “birthing persons” and “people who menstruate” is now redefining lesbianism.

But Johns Hopkins categorizing all “non-men” who love other “non-men” as lesbians is a bold move.

Two transgender-identifying males? Lesbians.

A non-binary male dating a transgender-identifying female and having heterosexual sex? Lesbians.

Two dogs? Two lizards? An orgy of feral cats? All non-men. All lesbians.

Notice the definition of “gay man” didn’t change, though. A gay man is still “a man who is emotionally, romantically, sexually, affectionately, or relationally attracted to other men.”

Johns Hopkins glossary highlights glaring problem with gender ideology.

And this isn’t the first time this butchering of the English language has occurred.

Last summer, Merriam-Webster Dictionary updated its definition of “female” to describe anyone who identifies as the “opposite of male.”

And in December, Cambridge Dictionary updated “man” and “woman” to include anyone who identifies as such even though “they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

In other words, if you can’t accept biological reality, just change facts and definitions to create your own reality.

And then force everyone else to go along with it — or else.