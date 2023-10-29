Johns Hopkins Runs Their Own Blocked Field Goal Into The Endzone For Game-Winning Touchdown

Videos by OutKick

Johns Hopkins University found an unusual way to win a game on Saturday, and it was a final play that would’ve been a roller coaster of emotions for fans.

The Blue Jays journeyed up to the Lehigh Valley for a matchup against Muhlenberg College Mules in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

That part of the Keystone State is known for being home to all kinds of stuff. Crayola crayons, Martin acoustic guitars, and everyone’s least favorite Easter candy, Peeps. However, on Saturday it was also home to about as thrilling of an ending to a Division III football game as you will ever see.

Johns Hopkins held a pair of 14-point leads throughout the game. That’s awesome, but what’s less awesome, is that they blew both of those leads and found themselves tied with the Mules with only three seconds left in regulations.

The Blue Jays had worked their way into Mules territory and geared up for a 31-yard, potentially game-winning field goal.

They snapped the ball cleanly, and it looked like a good hold, however, not long after the ball left the kicker’s foot, it was blocked.

Fear not, Blue Jays fans: tight end Will Leger was paying attention.

So this just happened!



Jays win a classic 34-28 on a blocked FG return for a TD on final play of the game.#PrideandPoise #d3fb #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/xuAOE7XDY9 — Johns Hopkins Football (@JHU_Football) October 28, 2023

Leger scooped up the ball and hoofed it 14 yards and into the endzone for a miraculous Blue Jays win.

And you thought Johns Hopkins was only a lacrosse school…

Imagine being a fan of either team on that one. Just so many emotions flying around over a few seconds.

That play may have taken a few years off of some people’s life.

