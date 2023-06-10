Videos by OutKick

Johns Hopkins fell one run short of the Division-III college baseball national championship on Thursday afternoon but not without a remarkable performance from Gabe Romano to give the Blue Jays a chance. The fifth-year pitcher had the performance of a lifetime and followed it up by eviscerating Keith Law on Twitter.

Romano, a graduate transfer, spent his first four years at Quinnipiac before his lone season in Baltimore. He quickly became Johns Hopkins’ ace and went 11-1 in 12 starts with a 1.56 ERA and 79 strikeouts to just 17 walks over 98 innings.

His most impressive outing was also his last.

Gabriel Romano is a warrior. (Image courtesy: Johns Hopkins University)

The Blue Jays lost Game 1 of the national championship series to the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday. Game 2 was to be played on Thursday morning and if the Hornets won, they would be crowned national champions.

If not, and Johns Hopkins won, a Game 3 was to be played later that afternoon.

Romano was not going to let his career end on a day that he was toeing the rubber. So he did the remarkable and threw 160 pitches in 8.2 innings.

Gabe Romano did not leave any gas left in the tank.

He finished with a ridiculous 164 pitches in total over the course of a nine-inning, complete game win.

Of course, much like Southern Miss star Tanner Hall’s Regional performance, the outing was questioned by some. Was it fair to Romano’s arm? Are there health concerns with throwing that many pitches?

Baseball writer Keith Law was quick to point out the “problems” with throwing 164 pitches. Romano was not interested in hearing what he had to say.

Unlike Hall, who could be an early-round MLB Draft pick, Romano’s career is done. It was his last game ever. He can go home, ice up, and not have to worry about the long-term ramifications of a few (“few” used lightly) extra pitches.

Last game of my baseball career. As a 5th year grad student looking to send my team to a winner take all game I don’t think there is anything wrong with this. At the end of the day it was my call and can confirm my arm is doing just fine. https://t.co/vbPBlhOJna — gaberomano (@gaberoman0) June 9, 2023

GOT HEEM!

Unfortunately, the unbelievable outing was marred by a loss later that night. Still though…

Have a day, Gabe Romano!