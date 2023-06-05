Videos by OutKick

Southern Mississippi baseball has leaned on its ace Tanner Hall in each of the last two seasons. But at what point are the Golden Eagles leaning on him too much?

That is the question being asked after a surprise announcement on Monday.

Hall, a junior from Louisiana, is considered one of the best right-handed pitching prospects to come out of college in this year’s MLB Draft class. There is an argument to be made that he has the best command of any prospect this season.

He stands 6-foot-1, 186 pounds and throws cheddar.

Tanner Hall (‘23 Elig.) opens 88-90 mph in the first inning working around a BB and HBP. Using the CH well right on right in the low 80’s with late depth @SouthernMissBSB #PGDraft pic.twitter.com/GdobxtKCuY — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) March 17, 2023

After struggling in relief as a freshman, Hall came on strong as a sophomore and recorded 146 strikeouts with a 2.81 ERA in 109 innings pitched last season. His 2023 has been even better.

Hall rocked a 2.23 ERA with 109 strikeouts in 97 innings pitched through the conference tournament and was named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year. Southern Miss lost only three of his 15 starts.

ICYMI: Incredible moment for Tanner Hall tonight at Pete Taylor Park. Hall recieved a standing ovation from the USM faithful tonight after going 8 innings, striking out 12, and only allowing 3 hits. pic.twitter.com/DHBHjdBfso — Scott Kirk (@ScottKirkTV) May 19, 2023

As the Golden Eagles’ Friday night starter, Hall was on the bump during their first game of the postseason. Southern Miss was the No. 2-seed in the Auburn Regional and faced Samford on Friday.

Hall struck out nine over nine innings of work. He allowed just one run on eight hits and two walks, but his offense failed him despite the gem and the Bulldogs came out on top 4-2 in 10 innings.

Typically, Hall would not start again until the following Friday. Especially after throwing 123 pitches over a full nine innings.

That is not what happened this weekend.

By losing its first game on Friday, the Golden Eagles had to work their way through the loser’s bracket, and did. They played themselves into the Regional Final against Penn on Monday.

It is not uncommon for a star pitcher, who pitched earlier in the Regional, to toe the rubber again for a Regional or Super Regional Final. Usually in relief, rarely after throwing more than 120 pitches.

That is not what happened this weekend.

Tanner Hall got back on the mound!

Hall was announced as the starter for Monday’s game just 90 minutes before first pitch.

The decision was quite the surprise, considering that he threw 123 pitches three days prior.

Let’s be clear.

Hall did something similar last season. He knows his body better than anyone, and he mostly throws fastballs and changeups. For him to be used as an opener allowed him to keep his warmup routine and get loose in a healthy way, rather than in a rushed manner out of the bullpen.

But still.

A lot of people disagreed with the call. Southern Miss’ replies were a blood bath.

To make matters worse, Hall could not get it going. He lasted just two innings and allowed two runs.

Perhaps it was a bad idea to throw a pitcher that threw 123 pitches less than 72 hours prior?