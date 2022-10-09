Johnny Manziel Torches Jimbo Fisher After A&M Loses To Alabama

Johnny Manziel wasn’t impressed with Jimbo Fisher’s coaching against Alabama.

The Texas A&M Aggies had a shot to beat Alabama with one play from the two-yard line down 24-20. With the game on the line, A&M QB Haynes King threw the ball just short of the goal line by the pylon, and it sailed out of bounds.

Frankly, the ball didn’t even appear to be catchable, and the route he was trying to hit would have been short anyways.

ALABAMA SURVIVES TEXAS A&M 😱 pic.twitter.com/Gu52alAVo8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2022

Johnny Manziel wasn’t happy with the ending.

After the game, the Texas A&M Heisman winner unleashed several tweets hammering Jimbo Fisher for allowing the game to end in such fashion.

“One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life,” Manziel tweeted to his 1.9 million followers.

One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

We didn’t think we could hang with Bama for an entire game…once you’re in that position to win in a single play…



DROP SACK AND GO FOR THE KILL!



🤷🏻‍♂️ — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

Johnny Manziel also pointed out you work on that exact situation in “every single practice.” He also added that it was “a joke of an ending for the Aggies.”

Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations. That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

Clearly, the best QB in program history was not impressed at all by what Jimbo Fisher and company dialed up to upset the number one team on the road. He couldn’t have made that any clearer.

The Aggies would have sent Bryant–Denny Stadium into pure chaos, but the play just didn’t work out. Again, even if the receiver had somehow managed to get his hands on the ball, it looked like he would have been short of the end zone. He might have been short by a full yard by the way his momentum was carrying him.

Alabama survives scare from Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide won 24-20. Johnny Manziel criticized Jimbo Fisher after rthe game. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Now, the Aggies are 3-3, and Johnny Manziel publicly flamed the coaching staff. It’s safe to say things aren’t going well for Jimbo Fisher and company.