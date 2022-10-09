No. 1 Alabama Holds Off Texas A&M, 24-20, Sets Up Undeafeated Duel With No. 8 Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Get the cigars ready. One of the most anticipated Third Saturdays in October is set.

No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on CBS for Southeastern Conference supremacy in a possible top five matchup, depending on where Tennessee gets ranked on Sunday.

Winners have traditionally lit up cigars. R&R Cigars in Tuscaloosa has already supplied the Crimson Tide players with their stogies. Alabama has won the last 15 straight.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has never lost to Tennessee since he became the Tide’s coach in 2007. Tennessee’s last win was on Oct. 21, 2006, 16-13, over Alabama coach Mike Shula by Vols’ coach Phillip Fulmer.

Each team took care of the preliminaries as Alabama defeated Texas A&M, 24-20, barely here Saturday night, and Tennessee throttled No. 25 LSU, 40-13, earlier Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Tennessee is ranked entering the Alabama game for the first time since 2016 when it was No. 9 and 5-1 on the season. Alabama was No. 1 and 6-0 on that Third Saturday in October and defeated the Vols, 49-10, at Neyland Stadium on its way to the national championship game, where it lost to Clemson.

The Tide struggled much more with the unranked Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) on this night than Tennessee did at LSU.

The game came down to the very last play with Texas A&M on the Alabama 2-yard line on first-and-goal with three seconds to play after a pass interference penalty in the end zone against Alabama.

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, who started in place of the injured Max Johnson, threw incomplete to the shallow corner of the end zone incomplete.

And it was over.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 08: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shake hands during pregame warmups at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was a revenge game for Alabama as it was upset as the No. 1 team last year at unranked Texas A&M, 41-38, as Aggies’ coach Jimbo Fisher became the first pupil of Alabama coach Nick Saban to beat him.

Then the two feuded bitterly in the off-season over the use of Name, Image and Likeness in recruiting.

But none of this helped Alabama, as the Aggies again made a major upset bid. A&M took advantage of an injury to Crimson Tide Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young, who left the Arkansas game last week with a shoulder sprain.

THE GAME WITHIN THE GAME – SEC QB INJURY REPORTS

Young dressed out Saturday night and could have played, but he did not see action.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 08: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up during pregame prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe started at quarterback for the Tide and played the whole game. He also kept both teams in the game. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 61 yards with two touchdown passes and rushed 12 times for 77 yards in the first half as the Tide took a 17-14 lead.

ALABAMA TURNED THE BALL OVER AGAIN AND AGAIN

But two fumbles by Milroe in Alabama territory led to each A&M touchdown. And he threw an interception in the second quarter.

King started for Johnson, who injured his left throwing hand last week in a loss at Mississippi State. King threw two touchdown passes in the first half.

Milroe kept flinging it, though, and put Alabama ahead 24-14 early in the third quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks. Texas A&M cut that to 24-17 on 41-yard field goal by Randy Bond after a third fumble by Alabama – this one by tailback Jase McClellan at the Aggies’ 38-yard line.

Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 35-yard field goal at the nine-minute mark to keep the Aggies within 24-17.

Bond booted a 45-yard field goal with 3:32 to go to get the Aggies within 24-20, and they had one more chance.