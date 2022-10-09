Alabama QB Bryce Young Announced As Starter, But Jalen Milroe Actually Starts The Game

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Junior quarterback Bryce Young was announced as the starter for No. 1 Alabama by the Public Address announcer at Bryant-Denny Stadium despite a shoulder sprain. The announcement came about 30 minutes before Saturday’s kickoff against Texas A&M.

The capacity crowd of 100,077 roared with delight upon hearing Young’s name.

But backup quarterback Jalen Milroe took most of the pre-game snaps. Young only threw a few times before the game.

Texas A&M got possession first, and Haynes King started at quarterback over injured starter Max Johnson.

After an A&M punt, No. 4 Jalen Milroe trotted out and officially started the game at quarterback for the Crimson Tide. So despite the announcement, Milroe is the Crimson Tide’s quarterback — at least to begin the game. We reported earlier Saturday that Bryce Young will likely not play, but if the Tide need him, he could enter the contest.

In two drives, Alabama has punted the ball twice and Milroe is just 1-3 with 3 yards passing.

