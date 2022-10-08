Bryce Young Not Expected To Play Against Texas A&M: REPORT

Alabama is expected to be without quarterback Bryce Young against Texas A&M.

The star passer for the Crimson Tide has been dealing with an injured right shoulder, and there’s been a ton of speculation about his fate for the Saturday night game against the Aggies.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Friday that Alabama doesn’t plan on having him on the field “as a precautionary measure.”

That means Jalen Milroe will get the start for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (sprained AC joint shoulder) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Texas A&M as a precautionary measure after getting hurt against Arkansas, per a college football source @PFN365 #RollTide — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 7, 2022

Bryce Young’s status has been up in the air.

Thursday night, Nick Saban said Young was a game-time decision, and judging from Wilson’s report, it certainly appears like the decision is going to end up with Young in street clothes watching the action.

If you’re an Alabama fan, this wasn’t the update you wanted at all. Young is a Heisman winner and has been balling out this season. Through five games, he has 1,202 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Will Bryce Young play against Texas A&M? The Alabama QB has a shoulder injury. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The good news is that Jalen Milroe is definitely more than up to the task. The freshman QB from Texas played at a high level against Arkansas when he was pressed into service.

So far this season, he has 151 passing yards, 163 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. The young man can play, and he’ll now be tasked with leading the Crimson Tide as Nick Saban looks to get revenge against Jimbo Fisher.

Jalen Milroe will likely start against Texas A&M. Bryce Young has a shoulder injury. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tune in at 8:00 EST on CBS to watch it all unfold. Milroe will have the biggest moment of his career under the lights against Texas A&M. It’s going to be a good time.