Johnny Manziel Gives Powerful Texas A&M Hall Of Fame Induction Speech

Johnny Manziel is officially a member of the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame.

The legendary college quarterback and Heisman winner was inducted into Texas A&M’s HoF Friday night, and his speech was very impressive.

Johnny Manziel inducted into the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

“I feel like now in my life, I’ve lived a dream. I have lived and done every single thing I could have ever imagined or wanted to by the time I’m 30 years old. I am beyond blessed. I am beyond thankful for each and every Aggie in this room that supported me through the good, the bad and through times that really just didn’t make sense for me,” Manziel told the audience Friday night during his speech.

Johnny Manziel gives great Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame induction speech. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Johnny Football, who is the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary, also took a moment to reflect on how his appreciation has grown for College Station since he was a young man.

“A lot has happened since that 2012 season. A brief stint in the National Football League and a lot of time for me trying to find out what life looks like next. Every time I ask myself what I love or what my passion really is in life, I always find my way back to this school and back to this city. I think it’s really funny for me. When I was an 18-year-old kid, I used to drive really fast going away from college station, and now coming here to do this or any time I come to a game, I drive even faster coming back into the city limits.

Given all the ups and downs Manziel has been through over the past decade, it’s great to see that he appears to be doing very well in life.

A few years back when he got bounced from the NFL, it looked like he was on the brink of going down a dark path.

Instead, he managed to get himself straightened out and he’s now a member of the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame. There’s also no doubt he 100% earned the honor.

Johnny Manziel gives outstanding speech after being inducted into the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Not only did Manziel win the Heisman while playing college station, but he put up some outrageous numbers along the way.

In his two seasons as the starting QB of the Aggies, Manziel threw for 7,820 yards, 63 touchdowns, rushed for 2,169 yards and tacked on 30 rushing scores.

Those are the numbers you expect to see in a video game. Johnny Football did it in real life.

What were Johnny Manziel’s college stats? (Photo by Kelly Kline/Getty Images for The Heisman)

Now, he’s earned his spot in Texas A&M’s Hall of Fame, and he gave one hell of a solid speech. I think I speak for all college football fans when I say it’s great to see Johnny Manziel doing well.