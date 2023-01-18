An alleged bad interaction with Tyler Hansbrough stopped John Wall from suiting up for the UNC Tar Heels in college.

Coming out of high school, Wall went to Kentucky after being a five star recruit and arguably the best prep player in America.

However, he had serious interest in playing for North Carolina as a kid who grew up in the state, but when he took a visit, the face of the program at the time ruined it for him, according to the NBA star.

“Tyler Hansbrough got his own section. Him and the homeboys. I’m the recruit. I walk up and say, ‘What up.’ He say, ‘I don’t talk to recruits.’ I’m like, ‘F*ck you. I ain’t coming here.’ That f*cked it up right there … He did that and I was like, ‘I got something for him,'” Wall explained on the “Run Your Race” podcast.

Hansbrough tweeted Tuesday night that Wall isn’t telling the truth, and claimed money from UK is the reason he didn’t go to UNC.

The story @JohnWall told on @tpinsonn podcast DID NOT HAPPEN! 100% FALSE! I’m sure the bank of Calipari had nothing to do with him going to Kentucky — Tyler Hansbrough (@THANS50) January 18, 2023

John Wall claims Tyler Hansbrough cost UNC a shot at him.

If Wall’s story is true, and he certainly seemed to be sincere, Hansbrough – who denies it – is a moron for costing the Tar Heels a future NBA star.

Wall played just one season of basketball at Kentucky, and he was a monster. He averaged 16.6 points per game, 6.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds for the 35-3 Wildcats.

John Wall says he didn’t go to UNC because of a bad interaction with Tyler Hansbrough. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

That same year, UNC went 20-17 and only made the NIT after Hansbrough’s final year with the program. It was a terrible season for North Carolina and Roy Williams.

You put a young John Wall on that team and it easily probably wins eight to ten more games without much of a problem. He was that dominant of a player in college.

Instead, Tar Heels fans had to watch him cook at Kentucky as North Carolina stumbled and crawled to a terrible season. It’s an unfortunate reminder you should always be nice to people because you never know what the unintended consequences might be.

John Wall says Tyler Hansbrough cost UNC a shot at him. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Fortunately for UNC, they didn’t stay down long. Even though it was a terrible season in 2009-10, the Tar Heels have been dominant for the past 10+ years. It’s just fun to imagine what would have happened if Wall suited up for Roy Williams in college.