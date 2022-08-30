Clippers Guard John Wall Says He Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall went through the lowest point of his life in recent years, which included dealing with the death of his mother due to cancer, losing his grandmother, differences with his former team in the Houston Rockets and rehabilitating from a severe Achilles injury.

Speaking with Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, Wall gave an emotional interview and shared that he dealt with suicidal thoughts amid the turmoil of the past few years.

“Darkest place I’ve ever been in,” Wall told Washington. “At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide.”

The 31-year-old, former No. 1 overall pick noted that watching his mother going through chemo, compounded by the start of the COVID pandemic, drove him deeper into despair.

“Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, and my grandma passing a year later. All this in the midst of COVID at the same time,” Wall shared. “Me going to the chemotherapy and sitting there. Me seeing my mom take her last breath. Wearing the same clothes for three days straight and laying on the couch sobbing.”

Wow. Really honest stuff from John Wall. John has been through so much in his life. Glad to hear he’s doing better. https://t.co/LIFo5dLugn — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) August 29, 2022

Wall’s mother died of breast cancer on December 13, 2019. Washington added in his interview with the three-time All-Star that Wall’s mother, Frances Pulley, raised him on his own, thus developing a strong bond well into his adult years.

Wall looks to establish a new path forward with the Los Angeles Clippers: agreeing to a two-year deal with the team on July 8, 2022, after reaching a contract buyout with the Rockets.

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 for 24/7 access to a trained counselor. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741741. For more information about ongoing support and mental health resources, contact the HelpLine at the National Alliance on Mental Illness by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or emailing info@nami.org.

