Media Disgustingly Paints Plane Crash Victims As ‘MAGA Family’

The media’s coverage of a plane crash in Virginia that resulted in several deaths is downright appalling and disgusting.

Businessman John Rumpel confirmed to the New York Times that his daughter, two-year-old granddaughter, the child’s nanny and the pilot all died in a Sunday crash in Virginia. The Cessna Citation flying over Washington D.C. caused the United States military to scramble fighter jets to intercept the plane. Many residents in the area heard the sonic boom from the jets as they chased it down.

The pilot appeared slumped over when spotted by the fighter jets, according to sources close to CNN. Tragically, the plane crashed in Virginia killing all four people on it.

It’s a heartbreaking situation, and you’d think people in the media would have the soul and heart to not attack the family. However, that hasn’t happened.

A Cessna Citation crashed Sunday killing four people in Virginia. The media is painting the family as a “MAGA Family.” (Photo by ERIN EDGERTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Media attacks victims of plane crash.

John Rumpel donated to Donald Trump and other conservative causes, and that’s how many in the media are choosing to describe his dead family members.

Yes, the media is using the death of an innocent two-year-old child to tie everything back to Trump and politics.

Below are a few headlines floating around. None are worse than the Independent just declaring the victims part of a “MAGA family.”

Media paints plane crash victims as Trump supporters. (Credit: The Sun)

Media paints plane crash victims as Trump supporters. (Credit: The Daily Mail)

Media paints plane crash victims as Trump supporters. (Credit: The Independent)

This is beyond disgusting, and every news outlet or person engaging in this should stop it immediately. A woman, her two-year-old child, the kid’s nanny and a pilot are all dead.

Lives have changed forever in the worst of ways. Multiple families have been shattered in a way that can’t be fixed.

Yet, that’s not what the media wants to focus on. The focus is on the fact the Rumpel family supported Trump and conservative causes.

America is in a very sad place.

What does it say about this country and the state of the media that a two-year-old’s death has to be politicized? Nobody’s death should ever be tied to politics, but this case is an extreme example of what not to do.

Does anyone with a brain really think a young child, her nanny or anyone else on that plane should be described by the fact family members tied to them were GOP donors?

Of course not. It’s vile and disgusting. And the same would apply if the roles were reversed.

Four dead in Virginia plane crash. (Photo by: Aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

You’re a real scumbag if you find yourself doing anything other than praying and sending condolences in a situation like this. A kid is dead and families are grieving. Keep your politics to yourself. It’s not the time or the place.