Aircraft Collision Caught On Video During Dallas World War II Air Show Disaster

Two aircraft collided during a World War II air show in Dallas on Saturday afternoon.
Dallas Fire-Rescue reported an Alert 3 – Aircraft Emergency, after the mid-air collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. local time.
Eyewitness video shared on social media shows a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra colliding. In the footage, the Kingcobra appears to veer right and hit the Flying Fortress, before both planes crash to the ground erupting into a massive fireball.
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO
THE PLANES WERE PART OF A WORLD WAR II VETERANS DAY EVENT
The crash occurred at Wings Over Dallas, an annual event at the Dallas Executive Airport. The planes were part of a demonstration featuring WWII fighter planes in honor of Veterans Day.
In a tweet, the airport acknowledged that there had been “an incident,” and that authorities were responding.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating the collision.
It’s unknown how many people were aboard the aircraft, or the status of the pilots. It’s also unclear if there were any injuries on the ground from falling debris or the subsequent fire.
