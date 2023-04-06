Country Music Stars Drop Bud Light After Dylan Mulvaney Collaboration

Videos by OutKick

Country music stars John Rich and Travis Tritt appear to be done with Bud Light.

Bud Light has been taking heavy fire after the company partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male, and Anheuser-Busch later defended the decision in a statement to Fox News.

Bud Light defends Dylan Mulvaney collaboration. (Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

OutKick has reached out to several Anheuser-Busch officials, but haven’t received a response as of early Thursday morning.

Now, country music icons John Rich and Travis Tritt have revealed they’re done with the company.

John Rich and Travis Tritt give Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch the boot.

Following the decision to partner with Mulvaney, the two famous country music singers both announced they’re done with the popular beer brand.

Tritt tweeted he would remove all Anheuser-Busch products from his concert tour rider, and also noted how there was a time when the most famous beer brand in America seemed to love the country.

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 6, 2023

John Rich tweeted that he would be replacing Bud Light at his incredibly popular Nashville bar Redneck Riviera – a great spot for cold beer and music.

They’re not alone in crushing the beer brand.

John Rich and Travis Tritt are certainly not on an island when it comes to being against the Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney collaboration.

American music icon Kid Rock blew away some Bud Light cases and proclaimed, “F*ck Bud Light and f*ck Anheuser-Busch.”

Hooters enthusiast and popular Twitter personality Nick Adams also announced he would not continue drinking Anheuser-Busch products after the “Judas level betrayal of the alpha male community.”

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT:



I don’t care how ice cold it is. I don’t care how hot the Hooters girl serving it is. I am BOYCOTTING Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch. pic.twitter.com/jF6d5y9lvM — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 3, 2023

Bud Light is facing the wrath of upset customers.

This situation is just another reminder that going woke almost never ends well. Anheuser-Busch is a beer company. People want to enjoy a cold brew after a hard day of work. That’s all that’s asked of Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light.

Nobody as far as I know is also asking for a side of politics with their beer. Why would Bud Light think this was a good idea?

There’s already enough politics in pretty much every other facet of life. Can’t beer just be beer? Is that too much to ask?

Furthermore, why is Anheuser-Busch so incredibly silent on the decision if the company fully supports it? Shouldn’t AB be shouting with joy from the rooftops?

Of course not because the backlash is already intense.

OutKick has reached out to several Anheuser-Busch officials to get an answer on why the company partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.



Nobody has responded. Why the silence if you’re proud of the decision?



We will keep pushing for answers. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 5, 2023

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them. This Anheuser-Busch/Dylan Mulvaney situation is far from over.