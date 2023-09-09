John Rich Tells Clay Travis About Watching Iconic Texas-USC Rose Bowl With Steve McNair

Videos by OutKick

John Rich of Big & Rich fame joined Clay Travis today on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to talk all things football before the country music superstar shared a story about watching one of the greatest college football games of all time with Steve McNair of all people!

“Sitting with Steve McNair and Cowboy Troy they [Texas] were down, [Vince Young] hurdles the guy into the end zone, winds up winning the game. For me it was the greatest college football game of my life,” the diehard Longhorn fan exclaimed.

“Being a Texas fan, I knew Derek Royal, friends with coach Mack Brown and all that, so we go way back” Rich continued.

Thanks to @johnrich for joining me this morning @FOXSports. Big Noon Kickoff keeps adding five stars to the pregame show: pic.twitter.com/SPb9PuDUi5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 9, 2023

The 2006 Rose Bowl between #2 Texas and #1 USC is nothing short of iconic. It’s one of those “do you remember where you were…” games as the entire country saw Texas quarterback Vince Young solidified himself into college football history with his unbelievable play against a Trojans team that featured both Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart.

The game literally made Young a household name across all sports fans and propelled his draft stock to being taken third overall by the Tennessee Titans.

TEXAS LOOKS TO GO 2-0 TODAY

#11 Texas is gearing up for what is sure to be a heck of a game against #3 Alabama tonight. As far as John Rich’s picks? He asked his 11-year-old son Colby who gave him hand written notes that included thinking that the “Texas defense can put a lot of pressure on the other side, get a couple of knock downs and make up for when they loss last year,” before saying that he thinks the Longhorns “can sting” the Roll Tide.

Meanwhile Clay thinks the Longhorns can cover the +7 spread.