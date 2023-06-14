John Rich Hammers Modern Country Music, Claims AI Definitely Can’t Make It Worse

Videos by OutKick

John Rich doesn’t seem too worried about artificial intelligence potentially destroying country music.

There are serious fears about AI having a significant influence in the world of entertainment, especially when it comes to music, TV and film.

For example, John Lennon and Paul McCartney will reunite for new music thanks to AI. It’s pretty strange considering John Lennon is dead, but just about any collaboration is possible thanks to AI.

Many fear artificial intelligence could ruin music and other entertainment. However, John Rich thinks the current state of country music can’t get much worse.

John Rich doesn’t think AI can make country music much worse. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

John Rich slams modern country music.

“Could AI do any worse than some of the country singers that are out there right now? I’m not sure that’s even possible,” the country music star told Fox News Digital when discussing what kind of impact artificial intelligence could have.

While the popular musician thinks things can’t get much worse with AI, he doesn’t think it has a shot in hell of replacing the best writers in the game.

“Listen, you can’t replicate the great songwriters. You just can’t. I mean, you’re talking about Albert Einstein honky-tonk songwriters. I’d like to see AI write ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today.’ It ain’t gonna happen. Now, they might be able to take some redundant-sounding song and turn it into another redundant-sounding song, but that’s the state of country music as it is today anyways,” the Big & Rich singer added.

John Rich slams the state of modern country music. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images)

He’s definitely not wrong with his assessment.

While everyone is free to have whatever music preferences they want, there’s little doubt the current state of country music isn’t elite.

Country music has become way too commercialized and infused with pop and autotune. Country music used to be ballads telling incredible stories.

Big & Rich have many songs that fall under that umbrella. None do a better job than the group’s classic hit “8th of November” about the Vietnam War.

Now, we have a lot of country music that seems like it’s meant for a middle school dance instead of listening to out in the barn or in the recliner with a bottle of whiskey.

Gone are the days of Johnny Cash singing about shooting a man just to watch him die, Brad Paisley singing “Whiskey Lullaby,” David Allan Coe’s ballads and countless other outlaw country songs.

That was country music at its finest. I rented a lake house a few years ago with a couple buddies and we had an outlaw country music playlist. We sat there drinking beer and liquor listening to all the hits, and I don’t think a single one was from the past decade.

The only thing that comes really close that has mass appeal these days is Zach Bryan. There’s no doubt John Rich’s assessment is correct.

Will country music eventually get back to its old ways? Let’s hope so, but I’m certainly not holding my breath. AI can definitely regenerate that pop garbage. The old stuff? No shot.