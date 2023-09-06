UFO Hunter Shares Photos Of Alleged Craft Watching People On A Beach In England

Videos by OutKick

UFO hunter John Mooner believes he might have successfully photographed an alien craft.

UFO claims are soaring through the roof right now, and it seems like just about everyone has a story. Aaron Rodgers claims he saw a UFO, an alleged transparent alien was photographed in Bolivia and there are countless other examples.

Now, the UFO hunter claims he took some photos of the alien craft while at Exmouth Beach in Devon, England. You can see the photos here.

“I walked along the beach heading toward the harbor and once I finally reached the end of the beach, I turned around to look back to see all the people sunbathing and also see the ferrous wheel. I then spotted something rather unexpected. I just happened to see an anomalous object over by some trees and several hotels. The object was sphere-shaped and metallic in nature, and there was a visible field around it,” Mooner wrote to his fans and followers.

He further added, “There was no form of visible propulsion and I watched it as it slowly glided through the air until it was directly above the Octagon building which is a shop that sells snacks and refreshments…This is quite incredible and shows how prevalent this Alien phenomenon is around Devon.”

Is this UFO claim real?

Just as I said when breaking down the claim from Bolivia, it’s important to keep an open mind while also not falling for everything.

There’s a lot of frauds and hoaxes out there. You have to stay on your toes. So, is this one real or not?

I don’t want to allege Mooner made anything up because I simply do not know. Maybe he did. Maybe he didn’t. Your guess is as good as mine.

What I will say is it seems unlikely an alien craft was watching a beach and only one guy there snapped a photo of it. How is that possible?

Everyone has a cell phone these days, and they all have cameras. Yet, as far as I can tell, nobody else is claiming to have seen this orb-shaped thing.

You know what it does look like? It looks just like the object known as the “Mosul orb” filmed in Iraq. Nearly identical. Read into that as much as you’d like.

The photos are interesting, but I’m not sold they’re real. It definitely feels like this one is trending towards being lumped in with the Bolivian claim over some more credible UFO allegations.