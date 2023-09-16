John Metchie Will Make Texans NFL Debut After Leukemia Battle

Videos by OutKick

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie will officially make his NFL debut this Sunday after defeating leukemia.

When someone beats cancer, we all win.

The 2022 second-round pick from Alabama missed all of last year after being diagnosed with APL, which is a form of leukemia.

However. when the Texans host the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow afternoon you can be sure that Metchie is going to live up this moment that he’s been waiting for his whole entire life.

Back to Back Days of Practice for John Metchie



Can’t Wait to HOPEFULLY see him out there catching passes from Stroud on Sunday 🤘🏻pic.twitter.com/iWDcZfhwAt — Jacob (@Stroud4ROTY) September 14, 2023

METCHIE MISSED ALL OF LAST YEAR

The last time we saw Metchie play was in 2021 where he was dominant for the Crimson Tide. The 5’11” wideout caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in just 13 games before he suffered an ACL injury in the SEC championship game against Georgia. During training camp last summer he was diagnosed with leukemia and had to miss the whole season while fighting the disease.

The Texans will welcome Metchie to a wide receiving corps that includes Tank Dell, Robert Woods, and Johnny Johnson. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 242 yards last week in the Texans’ late loss to the Ravens, however, is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie will play in Sunday’s game against the Colts after battling leukemia. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

22-year-old Metchie talks like he’s been a part of the NFL for years.

“I’m extremely excited, but I can’t get too ahead of myself. I just, like I said, have to be patient. That’s kind of the biggest thing. Although I’m real excited, I got to be patient and ready whenever my number is called,” Metchie told KPRC-TV earlier this week.

Nearly everyone knows someone who has had or currently has cancer. I lost my mother a few years ago to it and it’s been the worst feeling every day since.

I don’t care if you hate the Texans or hate football, we are all John Metchie fans this weekend and beyond.