Texans Receiver John Metchie Returns To The Field After Battling Cancer

John Metchie has returned to the field for the Houston Texans after battling cancer.

The former Alabama star receiver was diagnosed last summer with a form of leukemia and his medical situation caused him to miss his entire rookie campaign. He was also rehabbing a torn ACL. It was a terrible year for Metchie’s health.

Well, he’s back now and returned to the field Wednesday for voluntary workouts with the franchise.

John Metchie is bouncing back.

The expectation is John Metchie will 100% be ready to roll for week one. Texans GM Nick Caserio said in January the belief was he’d play this season, according to TMZ, and it looks like that’s exactly what will happen.

Metchie’s introduction to the NFL has unfortunately not gone to plan at all. He entered the league with an ACL injury suffered in the 2021 SEC title game, and was diagnosed with cancer a couple months after the 2022 draft.

However, he’s maintained a positive attitude, and now after missing his entire rookie season, appears ready to play.

John Metchie returns after battling cancer. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Cancer is a terrible thing.

Pretty much everyone reading this knows someone battling cancer. If you don’t, you definitely know someone a degree or two removed from a person fighting cancer or who did at one point.

It’s a horrific illness that impacts the person with it and it’s emotionally devastating for everyone around. It’s even worse when a young person is diagnosed. Metchie is in his very early 20s. Cancer diagnoses aren’t something that’s very common in that part of life.

Fortunately, Metchie has fought like hell to return to the field, and by all accounts has maintained a very positive attitude.

Texans WR John Metchie appears ready to play after battling cancer. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nothing would be cooler than watching Metchie ball out this season after missing his rookie campaign. There’s no doubt and Alabama and Texans fans feel the exact same way.