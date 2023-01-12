Houston Texans Give Encouraging Update On John Metchie III’s Recovery From Cancer

First-year NFL wideout John Metchie III missed his rookie season with the Houston Texans after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in July.

Things are looking up after Texans general manager Nick Caserio shared that Metchie, 22, is progressing well enough in his treatment that he may be able to rejoin the team this upcoming offseason.

Metchie’s Progress Is Looking Good

As relayed by the team’s official website, Caserio spoke with Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 to discuss the WR’s status. Caserio shared the uplifting development concerning the Texans rookie.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“I’d say there’s a chance that he’ll be ready for the start of the offseason program,” Caserio said. “I think there are still some things that he has to complete or go through. Quite frankly, it’s amazing what he’s done to this point.”

It’s a major win for Metchie, who was already battling injury. Metchie tore his ACL in the 2021 SEC Championship Game playing for the Crimson Tide. In his final season with Alabama, Metchie tallied 96 catches for 1,142 yards and 8 touchdowns. The Texans drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which preceded the grim cancer diagnosis.

Caserio noted that Metchie has improved to his best shape yet amid the APL treatment.

“He actually looks better now than he did when we drafted him in the spring,” Caserio said. “He’s improved his strength, he’s improved his lower body strength. His attitude has been great, even though he’s been dealing with a lot of things medically.”

Metchie will undoubtedly be expected as a lead receiving option for the Texans once he’s fully cleared for a return.

Best wishes to the young wideout.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)