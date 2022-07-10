John McEnroe Bashes Politicians For US Open Vaccine Ban on Unvaxxed Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend and newly crowned Wimbledon champ — for the seventh time — Novak Djokovic will not participate in next month’s U.S. Open starting August 29 due to his unvaccinated status and the U.S. States’ ban on unvaccinated international travelers.

“I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated,” Djokovic commented after his Wimbledon victory on Sunday, defeating Australian madman Nick Kyrgios in a four-set battle.

Though the Serbian remains persistent in his personal health decision, the omission at Arthur Ashe isn’t sitting well with the tennis community.

NEW: John McEnroe on Biden not allowing unvaccinated Djokovic into America to play in the US Open: "These politicians are getting in the way too much. They did it in Australia. Let's let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean, c'mon, this is ridiculous!" — Paul Sperry (@PaulSperry30) July 10, 2022

Fellow tennis great John McEnroe stepped in on the discussion and voiced disagreement with the inane rule enforced by the U.S. government that will deny the game of one of its best players on a prime stage.

Specifically, McEnroe bashed U.S. politicians for upholding the guideline.

“These politicians are getting in the way too much,” McEnroe said. “They did it in Australia. Let’s let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean, come on. This is ridiculous.”

As relayed by the New York Post, Patrick McEnroe teamed up with his brother to back the sentiment.

“Whatever you think the government should or should not do, it’s a bummer for tennis,” Pat McEnroe said.

When asked about the Open in late June, Djokovic noted that he would gladly participate but continues to be at a distance from competition due to the ban.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the men’s singles against Nick Kyrgios of Australia on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022, in London, England. (Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

“I would love to go to States. But as of today, that’s not possible,” he said. “There is not much I can do anymore. I mean, it’s really up to the U.S. government to make a decision whether or not they allow unvaccinated people to go into the country.”

U.S. President Joe Biden declared that the nation’s primary guideline to curb the two-and-a-half-year fight against COVID would be bent on whether travelers are vaxxed.

“It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States,” Biden previously stated.