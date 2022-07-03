DK Metcalf Wasn’t a Fan of the US Open Twitter Trashing Seahawks QB Drew Lock

Saturday was apparently the day to defend the sport of tennis for whoever was running the US Open Tennis Twitter account.

Because the tennis tournament doesn’t start until the end of August, the US Open defended the sport with an all-time stray shot at Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

Here’s how it all started … a random Seahawks fan commented: “not a sport” on a SportsCenter video that showed a tennis highlight.

not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

Like I said, Saturday was the US Open Tennis Twitter account’s day to defend tennis and they replied to the Seahawks fan’s comment by taking a shot at Lock.

The response read, “not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB.” They then took a shot at all of Seattle’s quarterbacks.

unlike seahawks qbs to open receivers, we don't miss — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

Drew Lock better not check Twitter today cuz he caught the fattest stray of all time pic.twitter.com/SXw3VXQ8JH — alex (@highlghtheaven) July 2, 2022

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf caught wind of the disrespect

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf caught wind of the disrespect being thrown Lock’s way, and despite his contract situation, came to the quarterback’s defense.

Aight Chill we get the point @usopen — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) July 2, 2022

Metcalf’s not a guy you want to get on the wrong side of. He’s built like he was chiseled out of stone.

Plus it’s an unfair shot at Lock. He hasn’t even been named starting quarterback. The Seahawks fan very well could be watching Geno Smith at quarterback for 17 games. Without Russell Wilson football in Seattle is going to be really hard to watch.

As much fun as it is to watch a Seahawks fan get shoved into a locker by a tennis account (man how far has the 12th man fallen?), I have to agree with the Seahawks fan. This might not be a popular opinion, but I’m team tennis is not a sport.

I know it has a ball and awesome athletes and all the makings of a sport. I just can’t bring myself to call it a sport. Much like I can’t bring myself to watch it, but they changed their bio to read: “definitely a sport.”

remind us again, we're "not a sport"



aren't there only 32 NFL teams? pic.twitter.com/SIMBfVrDlF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

Is it football season yet?