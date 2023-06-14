John Gotti III Suspended For 6 Months After Taking Cheap Shots At Floyd Mayweather

Videos by OutKick

Floyd Mayweather and the grandson of famed mob boss John Gotti — John Gotti III — fought in one of the craziest yet unknown exhibition boxing fights in recent memory.

Illegal punches were thrown, and now, one six-month ban has been administered concerning their after-the-bell brawl.

John Gotti III has been suspended from boxing in Florida for six months after attacking Floyd Mayweather on Sunday night. Gotti III rushed at Floyd — the boxing GOAT — after referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight in the sixth inning, with the victory going to Mayweather.

WATCH:

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ends in massive brawl 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/dsfE5Mn4Oi — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2023

The ensuing brawl between both camps looked staged, but the consequences, thus far, are real. As relayed by TMZ Sports, the Florida State Athletic Commission announced its decision to ban Gotti III on Tuesday, despite coming to the conclusion Sunday night when the unsportsmanlike brawl broke out.

Leave it to a Gotti to put out a hit. Floyd has yet to address the skirmish.

As detailed by OutKick’s Trey Wallace, the boxing bout at FLA Live in Sunrise, Florida, broke out in mayhem when Gotti’s camp felt that the fight was stopped early.

“It’s noticeable that Gotti wasn’t happy that the referee stopped the fight early,” Wallace said, “so he decided to just go after Mayweather once it was stopped. … John Gotti entered this fight with only two professional fights under his belt, besides having a few wins in the MMA world.”

Gotti III boasted a 5-1 MMA record coming into the exhibition bout. Meanwhile, Floyd continues to be hailed as boxing’s greatest competitor, with a 50-0 official record.