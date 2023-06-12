Royal Rumble: John Gotti III Attacks Floyd Mayweather, Brawl Breaks Out In Ring Following Fight

Videos by OutKick

If you had no idea that Floyd Mayweather was fighting on Sunday night, you weren’t alone. But it wasn’t about what happened during the fight against John Gotti III, it was about what happened after the referee ended it.

The exhibition match that went down Sunday night at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida wasn’t discussed much before the bell rang. As a boxing fan, I had no idea that the two were fighting, but it didn’t take long for highlights to hit social media. But this time, it wasn’t a punch thrown during the fight that made news, it was John Gotti III going throwing punches after the stoppage was called.

This was another one of those exhibition fights that Floyd Mayweather puts on to keep his name alive in the boxing world. But not many people seem to care about what he’s doing with these lackluster opponents, unless he can draw up attention in another way.

As you can tell, Mayweather succeeded again, with Gotti going after him and his crew.

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ends in massive brawl 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/dsfE5Mn4Oi — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2023

It’s noticeable that Gotti wasn’t happy that the referee stopped the fight early, so he decided to just go after Mayweather once it was stopped. The Gotti family versus ‘The Money Team’ in a post fight brawl, now this is what I would pay to see.

Floyd Mayweather Defeated John Gotti III on Sunday night, but a post fight brawl erupted (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather With Another ‘Exhibition’ Win

This was Floyd Mayweather’s seventh exhibition fight since he announced his ‘retirement’ from boxing. He fought Logan Paul in 2021, but has been throwing punches with sparring partners recently, but still making money and promoting his ‘Money Team’ group of fighters.

John Gotti entered this fight with only two professional fights under his belt, besides having a few wins in the MMA world. I hope folks didn’t waste their money thinking this would be a great bout.

In the sixth round, referee Kenny Bayless finally had enough of the talking between both fighters and the constant holding. Besides Mayweather landing a few nice punches, this was once again a lackluster PPV.

COMPLETE CHAOS at the Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III fight 😳 pic.twitter.com/FML12NOO5e — Overtime (@overtime) June 12, 2023

I’m actually happy for the fans who paid for this, with them being treated to a real fight following that waste of time. But, the skeptic in me thinks this was all planned before the bell rung in the first round.

How does Floyd Mayweather get people talking about a fight that most boxing fans probably had no clue was happening before Sunday night? Stage a brawl once the final bell rings and have both teams jump into the ring like the ‘Royal Rumble’.

Gotti was eventually forced to the dressing room, then Mayweather made his way to the back.

Now, we’ll get John Gotti demanding some type of rematch for a fight not many folks care about and Floyd can share the videos on social media.

In the end, Floyd Mayweather is trying to remain relevant in the ring, while his professional boxing days are over. Will we see him return and put his perfect 50-0 record on the line one day?

I have no idea what Floyd’s future looks like in the ring, but he got folks talking again, which is another win in his eyes.