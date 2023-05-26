John Daly Blasts Condition Of Teeboxes After Withdrawing From Senior PGA Championship

Videos by OutKick

After electing not to tee it up in last week’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill, John Daly decided to give it a go at this week’s Senior PGA Championship but only managed to play 13 holes before withdrawing.

A few hours after withdrawing from the second senior major championship of the year, Daly took to Twitter and addressed the condition of some of the tee boxes at Fields Ranch East in Texas.

“So hard to play tee boxes that are down grade. Golf course is great but I wish they would make their tee boxes level! We are not young anymore!! Some guys are ADA and we can not follow through on down hill tee boxes,” Daly wrote in part.

So hard to play tee boxes that are down grade. Golf course is great but I wish they would make their tee boxes level! We are not young anymore!! Some guys are ADA and we can not follow through on down hill tee boxes!! I’m sorry @PGA you are going the wrong way in golf but I… pic.twitter.com/Uajbg2HRA4 — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 26, 2023

Daly has been battling injuries for years now and has had both knees replaced relatively recently. The two-time major winner was also diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020.

His reference of the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) carries weight as he was refused a golf cart ahead of the 2018 US Open. Daly was given permission to ride in a cart at the 2019 PGA Championship and carts are allowed in most PGA Tour Champions events.

John Daly competed in the Regions Tradition, the first major on the senior circuit, finishing in a tie for 65th in early May. Since turning 50 in April 2016, Daly has one PGA Tour Champions win to his name along with a PNC Championship title with his son in 2021.