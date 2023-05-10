‘Piece of S–t’: John Daly Duffs An Iron Shot, Launches Club At Least 350 Yards

Videos by OutKick

John Daly’s throwing shoulder seems to be in good shape.

The right-hander, who loves Hooters, hard iced tea with lemon, cigs and ripping bombs, took part Monday in Tracy Lawrence’s Mission: Possible Celebrity Tournament in Nashville where $390,000 was raised for charity and Daly gave us a viral moment.

The GOAT of Golf Course Partying, 57, pulled out an iron on one of the tee boxes and, like the rest of us, duffed one 100 yards and proceeded to LAUNCH his club while saying it was a “piece of s–t.”

One of us!

Tuesday, Daly was back out on another course doing what he does best — gripping it and ripping it. The big difference this time is that he was shoeless, ripping driver and yelling, “Take that you f–kin’ earthlings.”

What’s it all mean?

It’s John being John and it’s a beautiful thing to watch, especially because the guy was in bad shape in 2022 before having a much-needed knee surgery. The knee has healed nicely and he’s on the course.

All is right in the world, earthlings.