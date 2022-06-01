John Daly Is Busy Living Life While You’re Arguing Over Golfers Taking Saudi Blood Money

There are two types of people on the Internet: the blue checkmarks who spend a Tuesday night bitching and moaning about golfers trained to hit a tiny round object 400 yards off a tee taking a huge bag of money from the Saudis and those who were busy scrolling through Instagram and laughing their asses off at Big John Daly jumping off an old wooden bench and bellyflopping into some lake.

Trust me, you NEED to be in the latter category. You need to be living life to the fullest like John. You do not need to get sucked into the ridiculous they’re taking blood money and they’re despicable human beings nonsense that has nothing to do with your life.

Have you ever calculated all the money golfers have taken from the Chinese? Have you ever calculated all the money golfers have taken from the Saudis before 2022? Name another country with human rights violations. Do you know how much money athletes have taken from these countries?

Does a golfer taking blood money have any bearing to your life? No? That’s what I thought.

John Daly…the bellyflop KING… in his element just living life to the fullest like you should be doing. / Instagram

You have to start letting this garbage pass in the night and focus more on the FUN of life like 56-year-old cancer survivor Daly unloading on a body of water.

Now, you might not want to start living life as full as Daly has — let’s not forget the story Pat Perez told of Big John having a stroke while visiting his house and it setting off one of the craziest chains of events you’ll ever read about — but you get the idea here.

Head into a Hooters, order a beer, maybe light up a smoke if that’s still allowed and salute to a great American sports legend. This world needs more characters like John Daly. Instead, we get blue checkmarks insisting athletes must conform to their vision of how society should work.

Screw them.

Focus on the FUN.