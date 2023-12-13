John Daly Says Fellow Pro Golfers ‘Want Daddy Trump Back’ For Second Term

Videos by OutKick

John Daly is a red-blooded, proud American and longtime friend of Donald Trump therefore it shouldn’t come as too big a surprise to learn he wants to see Trump win the 2024 Presidential election and serve a second term.

What may come as a surprise to some, however, is Daly claiming the majority of his fellow professional golfers want “daddy Trump back.” Those were his exact words when he recently sat down with Tucker Carlson.

“I think all of us on the tours and everything, we all want daddy Trump back,” Daly said after Carlson asked him if he had the majority political view among golfers.

John Daly: “All of us on the tours, we all want Daddy Trump back” pic.twitter.com/EdIaa29D3s — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 12, 2023

Carlson understandably laughed after Daly referred to the former President as “daddy Trump” before Daly explained that Trump told him over 25 years ago that he’d one day be the President of the United States.

“I can’t remember the tournament. He flew his helicopter in. We played a pro-am. We went out back (and) we talked a little bit. He stood up (and) he says, ‘Mark my words, I’ll be President of the United States one day.’ This is back in ’92, ’93, ’94, maybe,” Daly said.

“He’s an unbelievably smart individual that people gotta get behind and we’ve gotta do something,” he continued.

READ: JOHN DALY GETS HIS OWN HOT DOG AT HOOTERS

The 57-year-old Daly plays his now somewhat limited schedule on PGA Tour Champions, and according to him his fellow 50-plus year-olds are aboard the Trump train for 2024.

Daly, a two-time major champion, teed it up in 13 Champions events last season.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com