John Daly Gets His Own Hot Dog At Hooters

A one-of-a-kind golfer is getting his very own “one-of-a-kind” hot dog at a wing joint.

Hooters announced Monday that brand influencer John Daly will not only get his very own hot dog this summer, he’s getting his very own branded special menu with all sorts of food that would make a cardiologist cringe, but we’re talking menu items golfers can’t wait to slam at the 19th hole.

“Big Johns Dogs” will start with an iconic Hebrew National hot dog smothered in toppings and served on a buttered and toasted New England-style split top roll with a side of waffle or curly fries for $8.99.

Oh, you want to hear about the toppings available on Big Johns Dogs? We’re talking chili, shredded cheddar and diced onions like they serve up at the golf course.

Wait, you’re not on a diet when you’re at the 19th hole?

Customers can “make it a Double Major” by adding a SECOND Big John Dog for $4.99 more.

• There’s also a buffalo chicken dip on John’s menu. It “includes tender, shredded chicken, spicy Buffalo sauce and creamy melted cheese – topped with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese, served with warm seasoned tortilla chips for dipping. This encore menu item is $9.29,” the Hooters marketing team writes in the latest press release.

• The special menu will also include funnel fries for $6.99. Yes, the order will come with chocolate or raspberry dipping sauce. Yes, you’re going to crush something like 2,000 calories, but you walked your ass off at the golf course and burnt like 500 calories while crushing low-cal beers (responsibly).

Live a little this summer.

Crush some legitimate Hooters John Daly dogs. Order one of everything on the Big John menu. Tell the boys it’s on you this time. Order a round of tall beers. Tell some jokes. Flirt with the Hooters waitresses. Laugh. Tip well. Eat well. Drink well (responsibly, of course).

The key this summer is to get back to having fun and Hooters is dialed in and ready to go. The JD special menu runs through July 23, so round up the boys, play at least 27, tell the wives and girlfriends you’ll be home late(r), and have one helluva (responsible) day on the links and at Hooters.