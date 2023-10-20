John Cusack Goes From ‘Say Anything’ To Useful Idiot As Israel-Hamas Situation Unfolds | Christian Toto

Videos by OutKick

Actor John Cusack helped define 1980s comedy.

“The Sure Thing.” “Say Anything.” “One Crazy Summer.” Better Off Dead.” “Sixteen Candles.” Tapeheads.”

He successfully segued to dramatic roles in the 1990s and beyond, but his resume began to dry up in recent years. A peek at his hyperbolic X feed (formerly Twitter) may explain why.

Few stars are as manic in their social media postings as the 57-year-old star. His cocky, angry rhetoric is a far cry from his big-screen image. He’s not just your average Hollywood liberal. His far-Left banter might alienate even some fellow travelers.

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 16: John Cusack attends the ‘Chi-Raq’ press conference during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/WireImage)

It did just that earlier this week.

John Cusack Has A Lot To Say About Hamas, Israel

Cusack’s non-stop messaging on the heels of Hamas’ terrorist strikes which killed more than 1,300 Israelis (and kidnapped hundreds more) sounds like the very worst of MSNBC.

While some stars have signed pledges denouncing Hamas (including Michael Douglas, Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Pine and Debra Messing) Cusack is raging against Israel.

Day after day. Tweet after Tweet. Cusack regurgitates the worst pro-Hamas propaganda and demands a ceasefire, as if Hamas could slaughter so many people and not require any counter-attack of any kind.

It’s a suicide pact, and Cusack is apparently all for it.

Even fellow liberal star Michael Rapaport of “Beautiful Girls” fame had enough of Cusack. The two battled on Elon Musk’s X platform, with Cusack eventually blocking his fellow actor after their dustup.

Rapaport started the battle with this message:

Hey @johncusack do me a favor and focus your voice on FREEING THE ISRAELI HOSTAGES CAPTURED BY TERRORISTS 10 DAYS AGO — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 18, 2023

Cusack later blocked him.

The “Grifters” star immediately swallowed the Hamas lie that an Israeli bomb leveled a Gaza hospital, killing 500 innocents in the process.

So – who wants to defend the BOMBING of a hospital ? HOW? https://t.co/9RiNtTkfv3 — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 17, 2023

His Fake News Tweets on the matter remain live on his account.

Comedian Jimmy Failla roasted Cusack following that message.

Just because you starred in "Say Anything" doesn't mean you should. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) October 18, 2023

Cusack reposted messages from virulent anti-Israel critic Rep. Ilhan Omar, cheered massive pro-Palestinian protests which routinely brim with antisemitic messaging and, curiously, can’t spare much outrage over the kidnapped innocents still in Hamas’ control nor the beheaded babies at Hamas’ hands.

Weird.

John Cusack Just Can’t Stop Himself

Cusack’s radicalism has extended to supporting Black Lives Matter, a group which threw its weight behind the recent Hamas atrocities.

Cusack, whose precious X/Twitter bio reads, “Apocalyptic s*** disturber and elephant trainer,” apologized four years ago for sharing an Antisemitic Tweet. He shared a quote from a White Nationalist, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” And followed it with a “follow the money” message.

On some level, Cusack realizes how his Twitter feed reads to the public at large. He just can’t stop himself, according to a Guardian interview in 2020.

“I would love to think about other things,” he agrees. “Poetry. Love. Anything else. But that’s just not the times we’re in. And, y’know, not all anger is just sort of somebody stuck in some rut in a basement. If you can’t be outraged on behalf of other people, or express anger at injustice, maybe that is its own rut. Sure, I might go too far sometimes. But I really just want to get across the message: that we’re sleepwalking into an incredibly dark possible future.”

A future where fading stars share Fake News that puts real lives in danger and soft pedals terrorism to smite those fighting back against it.