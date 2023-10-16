Graphic Video Shows Hamas Terrorist Being Killed During Massacre Spree

Videos by OutKick

The Israel Defense Forces released an incredibly troubling video of Hamas terrorists attacking a small community before being killed.

Israel is currently engaged in a massive war against Hamas after terrorists murdered more than 1,400 innocent men, women and children. Hamas murdered dozens of babies, and Israel is now striking back. The situation on the ground is brutal as the Israelis attempt to uproot and destroy Hamas.

There is no moral equivalency between Israel and Hamas. This is a fight between good and evil.



Hamas terrorists murdered babies and slaughtered entire families. Israel protects innocent life.



The time has come to eradicate Hamas.



My column: https://t.co/NK8lKpJ3ze pic.twitter.com/kXdDTXqCVq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 14, 2023

In an attempt to show people the savagery of Hamas, the IDF released a video Sunday night of terrorists terrorizing a small community of innocent Israelis. Eventually, the gunman doing the filming was shot by security forces. He was so proud of murdering innocent people that he wanted to film it all. It’s gross on a level that is beyond words, and he got exactly what he deserved once bullets started flying his way.

OutKick is deciding to share the video because we think it’s important the public understand what good people are up against when it comes to the evil of Hamas and terrorism.

You can watch the video below.

*WARNING: INCREDIBLY GRAPHIC CONTENT

⚠️Trigger Warning ⚠️



RAW FOOTAGE: Hamas jihadists squad invasion and killing spree of an innocent Israeli community.



The filmed terrorist was neutralized by Israeli security forces. pic.twitter.com/4sKuxl9uRq — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

Israel is at war with Hamas.

What Hamas did to the people of Israel is nothing short of horrific and incredibly disgusting. The terrorist organization murdered innocent people.

Entire families were wiped out, young people enjoying a music festival were murdered in cold blood and babies were slaughtered.

People need to know what is out there. That’s why footage of the terrorist attack in Israel is so unbelievably important.

We have idiots in America rallying on college campuses in support of Hamas, and people are trying to draw moral equivalencies between the two sides.

Wisconsin students rallied to show support for Hamas terrorists after the murder of more than 1,200 Israelis. Students celebrated the massacre.



The university is now refusing to condemn people rallying in support of terrorists.



Absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/CS1AsliHi0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 15, 2023

There are no moral equivalencies to be made. One side murders babies and the other side – Israel – warns before it’s going to bomb. When people rally in support of Hamas, they’re supporting the actions like what is on display here.

Footage like the video above released by the IDF (filmed by the Hamas terrorist) is proof of the savagery the Israelis are up against. Don’t let people twist the facts or try to convince the public both sides are the same. They’re not, and that’s why videos of the attack must be shown. The more information the better because it’s impossible for good people to see these videos and not understand what’s happening.

Israel is at war with Hamas following a huge terrorist attack that killed more than 1,400 people. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the evil the world saw unleashed on Israel is eventually crushed into a million pieces and scattered to the wind. The world simply can’t tolerate that kind of brutality.