University Of Wisconsin Refuses To Condemn Pro-Hamas Students

The University of Wisconsin doesn’t seem interested in condemning students rallying in support of Hamas.

The war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage after terrorists murdered more than 1,200 men, women and children last weekend. The massacre shook the civilized world to its core, and while many Americans have stood in support of freedom and with Israel, a shocking amount of people on college campuses and in major cities rallied in support of what Hamas did.

A video with 2.6 million views on X showed students at the University of Wisconsin – my alma mater – chanting in support of the Hamas attackers.

It’s not clear if the students were chanting “glory to the murders” or “glory to the martyrs.” Either way, it’s disgusting, but the administration doesn’t seem to care.

University of Wisconsin won’t condemn student rally supporting Hamas.

The New York Post pressed the University of Wisconsin on the disturbing video of students supporting terrorism, and the school made it clear it’s not going to do anything.

“The university is not able to restrict First Amendment protected speech, nor does a speaker, rally, or protest on campus constitute the university’s endorsement of the message,” the university told the New York Post when asked about the situation.

The New York Post also reported the school framed the chants as “respectful dialogue,” and refused to comment when pushed on whether or not chanting “Glory to the martyrs” was acceptable given it was praise of terrorists.

I guess the University of Wisconsin found the one subject it’s not interested in commenting on. Universities seem to never want to shut up, but when it comes to students supporting terrorists who murdered innocent babies, then it’s time for silence and no comments.

UW-Madison silent on pro-Hamas students.

Now, Wisconsin chancellor Jennifer Mnookin did release a statement condemning the attack earlier in the week, and made it clear the murder of innocent people was appalling.

However, it shouldn’t be hard for the school to come out and say students supporting the massacre of innocent Israelis is also appalling. Yet, that seems to be a bridge too far for my former school.

There’s no doubt students have a right to free speech, but it’s certainly interesting how now universities seem to care so much about free speech. Use the wrong pronouns, reject the COVID madness, try to bring conservative speakers to campus and all hell might break loose.

Chant in support of a terrorist organization and schools won’t say a word. It’s beyond troubling and disturbing. It’s also not unique to Madison. Harvard’s president released a vanilla statement in response to dozens of student organizations blaming Israel for the massacre of its citizens.

Welcome to 2023. Students across America can loudly support the acts of terrorists, and it’s the one subject schools aren’t interested in weighing in on. Incredibly disappointing. You have the right to free speech, but nobody has the right to be free from criticism.