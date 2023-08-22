John Cena’s New Movie Looks Like It Might Be The Worst Ever Made

Videos by OutKick

John Cena’s new movie “Freelance” looks unbelievably bad.

Cena is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and has certainly produced some major films over the years.

He also infamously issued an apology to China for having the audacity to recognize Taiwan instead of sticking to CCP talking points. As soon as he was hit with backlash from Beijing, he bent the knee and issued a hostage video apology.

With his days of groveling to the CCP in the past, he’s releasing “Freelance” October 6, and it looks unbelievably bad.

John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL — Joe Yizhou Xu, PhD (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021

John Cena’s “Freelance” looks terrible.

The plot is described as, “An ex-special forces operator takes a job providing security for a journalist as she interviews a cruel dictator, but a military coup breaks out and the three are forced to escape into the jungle.”

In theory, that plot sounds awesome and the film should be great. Well, there’s a difference between something sounding in great in theory and actually being great.

Judging from the trailer, “Freelance” is going to be hot garbage. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks absolutely awful.

Again, if you just read the plot summary, you probably walk away thinking “Freelance” with John Cena is going to be awesome.

However, the trailer paints a very different picture. It looks like one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. Cena’s latest movie looks like a circus.

How does a movie about a special forces guy protecting a journalist during a coup turn out to be so childish? The action appears completely childish.

John Cena’s new movie “Freelance” looks awful. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Usually, I don’t like rubbing salt in the wound, but this is John Cena we’re talking about. He couldn’t have bent the knee quicker to the communist dictatorship in Beijing. Starring in such an awful movie couldn’t have happened to a better person!

If you’re going to choose China over freedom, don’t be surprised when people mock you for it.

You can catch “Freelance” starting October 6. If you value your brain cells, you might want to skip it.