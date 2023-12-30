Joey Votto Doesn’t Seem To Be Enjoying Free Agency: ‘Save Me George Clooney’

Videos by OutKick

Joey Votto has spent his entire 17-year career with the Cincinnati Reds.

In the modern version of Major League Baseball, it’s become extremely rare for a player to spend his entire career with one team. And if Votto was ready to retire, he’d be the exception to the rule. But the 40-year-old seems interested in continuing to play, and after the Reds declined his $20 million option for 2024, he became a free agent for the first time in his career.

He doesn’t seem to be enjoying it very much.

Votto posted on X Thursday about his experience, describing it as akin to the 2013 Sandra Bullock-George Clooney movie Gravity.

“Being a free agent is like that scene from Gravity where Sandra Bullock detaches from the Explorer,” Votto wrote. “You’re all alone, no one is answering your calls, and you don’t know if you’ll get back to base. Your only hope is George Clooney saving you.”

“Save me, George.”

Since George Clooney does not actively run a Major League Baseball team, that seems unlikely.

Will Joey Votto Catch On To A Team Without George Clooney’s Help?

Votto’s had an exceptional career, with more than 58 career WAR, per Fangraphs. His on-base percentage is a remarkable .409, with a career .920 OPS and 356 home runs. Even though he’s had some questionable defensive metrics, his OPS+ is 144, meaning he’s been 44 percent better than the league average hitter.

He’s also one of the most popular players in the league, who frequently takes time out of his day to interact with fans and kids. All this is to say, you’d think he’d get a shot somewhere.

But the market for 40-year-old DH/first basemen isn’t particularly strong. Especially considering he hit just .209 last season and was essentially a league average player who’d still command a strong salary.

Let’s hope Votto gets another shot in the big leagues though; baseball’s a lot better with him in it.