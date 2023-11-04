Joey Votto Is Officially A Free Agent, Reds Decline His 2024 Club Option

Videos by OutKick

The Joey Votto era might just be over in Cincinnati.

The Reds declined to pick up the former National League MVP‘s $20 million option — opting instead for a $7 million buyout.

“For 17 seasons, Joey has been the heart of Reds baseball as a Most Valuable Player, All-Star and respected clubhouse leader. His contributions to our team and his extraordinary generosity toward those in need, throughout our region and beyond, cannot be measured,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said in a statement.

“At this point of the off-season, based on our current roster and projected plans for 2024, as an organization we cannot commit to the playing time Joey deserves. He forever will be part of the Reds’ family, and at the appropriate time we will thank and honor him as one of the greatest baseball players of this or any generation.”

The #Reds today declined the 2024 club option on the contract of 1B Joey Votto. pic.twitter.com/ACika5Oum7 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 4, 2023

Joey Votto will enter free agency for the first time in his career.

But don’t be sad, Reds fans. There is still a chance Votto could return to Great American Ballpark in 2024. But that would likely mean settling for less money and less playing time.

Last month, Votto said on The Dan Patrick Show that he’s not ready to retire yet. He wants to play “at least one more year,” and according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, he wants it to be in Cincinnati.

“The last couple years were crummy,” Votto said. “I wasn’t healthy for two years, so I’d like to play well. It’s not the taste I want to leave in my mouth.”

Votto — now 40 years old — played in just 65 games this season after missing time with a shoulder injury.

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Cincinnati Reds/Getty Images)

But that won’t tarnish his reputation. Regardless what happens next, Votto will still go down as one of the greatest players in Reds’ history. The six-time All-Star is top-five all-time in Reds franchise history in home runs, RBIs, runs, OPS, walks and hits, among other categories.

Votto was drafted by the Reds in the second round of the 2002 MLB Draft, and he made his debut in September 2007. He finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting that following year with 24 home runs with a .874 OPS during his first full season.

The guy is as Cincinnati as WKRP and Skyline Chili.

Baseball is a business, and after free agency officially opens Monday, Votto will make the best decision for himself and his family. But it’s hard to imagine him anywhere else.

