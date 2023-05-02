Videos by OutKick

Joel Pohjanpalo, a Finnish national playing soccer in Italy, has been known to enjoy a postgame pint. However, instead of waiting until he gets home or takes a shower and hits the pub, the 28-year-old prefers to drink a brewski on the sideline during (or immediately after) the game.

The whole thing got started in February.

Pohjanpalo was subbed out after two assists, left the sideline, walked over to the stadium bar and grabbed himself a cold one. He even stopped to take a few selfies with fans before heading back to the bench. The game was still going on.

Stakes were even higher Monday and Pohjanpalo’s beer tasted just that much better.

Having played for Finland’s national team since 2011, the 6-foot-1 forward joined Venezia on a three-year deal back in August. The “world’s most fashionable club” competes in the Serie B, which is the second-highest level of professional soccer in Italy.

It almost ended up in Serie C, if not for Joel Pohjanpalo.

Venezia faced Modena on Monday and a loss would have put it in danger of relegation. Pohjanpalo made sure that didn’t happen and found the back of the net four time in a 5-0 win that secured his club’s safety in Serie B and placed him atop the league as the joint-highest goalscorer.

JOLLE! 🤯



Joel Pohjanpalo osui tänään _neljästi_ Modenaa vastaan. Pitkään putoamista vastaan taistellut joukkue on yhtäkkiä pisteen päässä nousukarsintapaikasta. Huippuvireinen Pohjanpalo jakaa nyt maalipörssin kärkipaikan 17 osumallaan. 👏 #Huuhkajat pic.twitter.com/UVNsQH4Zbs — Roni Raunola (@roniraunola) May 1, 2023

To celebrate? You guessed it…

Joel Pohjanpalo drank a beer!

Seeing that he played the full 90 minutes, Pohjanpalo did not drink his beer during the game this time. Instead, as soon as the final whistle blew, he walked over to the small kiosk — shirtless with ball in hand — and grabbed himself a pint to the delight of the crowd that cheered him on.

🇫🇮 Joel Pohjanpalo lo volvió a hacer en Venezia:



⚽ 4 goles vs Modena

✨ Cerveza y balón al acabar el partido



Genio.



📹 I @CalcioEngland pic.twitter.com/bY1jCbEiQy — Soy Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) May 2, 2023

Joel Pohjanpalo, el finlandés del Venezia, marcó hoy un póker en la goleada 5-0 sobre Módena en la Serie B. El premio fue doble después de sus 4 goles: la pelota… ¡Y UN VASO DE CERVEZA FRÍA!, además de la ovación de sus hinchas. pic.twitter.com/t9T4lBZ8pk — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 2, 2023

Marathon runners and high-intensity athletes often drink beer to recover. Perhaps that is what Pohjanpalo is doing here, but it doesn’t seem like it.

With yesterday's performance, Joel Pohjanpalo becomes the first Venezia FC player to score four goals in a game this century.



Cheers.#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/Y4rXHSlEZ6 — Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) May 2, 2023

He is keen on enjoying a cold beer to celebrate the best game of his life, is that so wrong? Cheers!