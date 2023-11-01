Joel Embiid Fined $35,000 For Doing ‘Suck It’ Chop, Gets Invited To WrestleMania

Videos by OutKick

Joel Embiid may soon find himself in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The seven-foot Philadelphia 76ers center went viral earlier this week after deciding to throw it back to the late ’90s with the wrestling group Degeneration-X and their “suck it” chop.

You or I may have received detention by doing it during middle school to our teachers (yes, that did happen). But Embiid got a different type of punishment when the league decided to fine him $35,000 because the gesture was deemed “inappropriate.”

TRIPLE H INVITED EMBIID TO WRESTLEMANIA

During the Sixers-Trail Blazers game Sunday, Embiid took both his hands and did the crotch chop after scoring an And-1 bucket before heading to the foul line. It’s unclear if Embiid was singling out any specific player, but there was no question exactly what he was telling the entire Portland team to do.

The league however, didn’t waste any time with their punishment, announcing that Embiid would have to pay $35,000 for his actions.

Thirty-five grand is absolutely nothing to Embiid, who is in his final year of a four-year, $213 million contract. However, that DX chop may have given Embiid a future career path because Triple H – who helped create DX – tweeted Embiid and invited him to next year’s WrestleMania 40 that coincidentally takes place in Philly.

Hey @JoelEmbiid – I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly… https://t.co/2Ab1w781qU pic.twitter.com/swVCzt5N8E — Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2023

WRESTLEMANIA TAKES PLACE APRIL 6TH-8TH

“Hey Joel, I know a place where you can do [the crotch chop] all day and everyone will love it,” the current WWE CCO tweeted.

No word yet from Embiid but I mean come on, he HAS to take Triple H up on the offer. WrestleMania is one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world. No way he can pass that up. In fact, in recent years more and more athletes have delved into professional wrestling with everyone from Rob Gronkowski to George Kittle to even Pat McAfee being involved in WWE pay-per-views.

The only question is what would Embiid’s finishing move be? There’s no way he’s doing a leg drop these days.

If there was ever a doubt that life is cyclical, Joel Embiid doing the DX “suck it” chop solidifies that it is. I haven’t even thought about the chop in years, yet alone doing it in the middle of an NBA game. But just like people “icing” each other once again with Smirnoff, or NSYNC reuniting, the world continues to go in circles. Here we have DX being introduced to an entire generation of new fans.

All that’s left for Embiid to do is show up wearing a Joel 3:16 shirt in honor of Stone Cold Steve Austin.