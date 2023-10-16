Vince McMahon Taking A Lesser Role With WWE, Triple H Gets A Promotion

Videos by OutKick

There’s a shakeup happening in WWE leadership. Vince McMahon has stepped down as CEO to take on a new role as the company’s executive chairman. So Paul Levesque — better known as Triple H — will now have full control as WWE’s Head of Creative.

Last month, the merger between WWE and UFC was completed — all under the umbrella of the Endeavor Group. Combined, the new company is now worth more than $21.4 billion, with UFC valued at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion.

UFC CEO Dana White, Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, WWE President Nick Khan, and Endeavor President Mark Shapiro. (Photo by Michelle Farsi /Zuffa LLC)

And while longtime UFC President Dana White remains in control of his side, there’s a new sheriff in town at WWE.

Triple H has technically been overseeing the company’s creative efforts since McMahon “retired” in July 2022 during an investigation into his financial dealings with women who accused him of inappropriate behavior. Since McMahon forced his way back into the company earlier this year, though, it’s been widely reported he has had final say over WWE’s creative plans.

Not anymore. Reportedly, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel made the call to keep McMahon out of the creative process entirely following the merger.

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

This is the first time WWE will not run under a McMahon name. Vince’s father, Vince McMahon Sr., ran the company from 1953 until he handed it over to his son in 1982.

McMahon’s contract with Endeavor protects him financially, but it doesn’t guarantee him political influence in the new company.

And now we’ll see what Triple H can do with the brand — and how McMahon will handle his lack of power.

