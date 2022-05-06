in NBA

Joel Embiid ‘Doubtful’ For Game 3 Vs Heat

Well, 76ers fans, I have some good news and some bad news.

The good news is that All-Star center Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocol after suffering a nasty elbow to the face last week in Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors. He also participated in the team shoot-around this morning.

The bad news is that he is still listed as “doubtful” for Game 3 tonight. Keep in mind that the “doubtful” listing is an upgrade from his previous status of “out,” per ESPN. Small victories, I guess.

His team has sorely missed his contributions. They currently sit 0-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series, during which they have gone a paltry 14-for-64 in 3-pointers, per ESPN.

Still, teammate Tyrese Maxey remains focused:

“We’re just preparing to win the game,” Maxey said earlier on Friday. “Hopefully he plays. If he plays, great. If he doesn’t play, he doesn’t play, and we’re just preparing as [if it’s] another game — a game that we have to win.”

That’s the spirit of 76 that we like to see.

DR. DAVID CHAO: EXPECT JOEL EMBIID TO PLAY FOR SIXERS IN KEY GAME 3

Should Embiid somehow sneak into the lineup tonight, he will have to wear a face mask — and no, not the kind that busybodies in Leftist cities still want you to wear. Embiid will have to go back into the Batcave and unearth the mask he wore a few years ago when he sustained a similar facial injury.

Joel Embiid puts on face mask
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Even if he doesn’t make it back into the lineup, he should wear that mask on the bench. The Heat never agreed to take on Batman.

