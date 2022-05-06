Dr. David Chao: Expect Joel Embiid to Play For Sixers in Key Game 3

Philadelphia star center Joel Embiid is currently officially listed as “doubtful” today versus Miami, but we anticipate that he will indeed play. He started the day as “out,” but has since been cleared from the concussion protocol, so there are no real hurdles to suiting up.

Currently "out" for key game 3 but cautious optimism @JoelEmbiid could be cleared. https://t.co/vmJfL5qBS7 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) May 6, 2022

This is essentially an elimination game. If the Sixers lose, they will go down 0-3 to the Heat. Embiid could not circumvent the concussion protocol, but that obstacle has been removed. So Embiid can choose to play through the orbital fracture. He has already chosen to play through a thumb ligament injury that will need surgery.

Our original expected return from the non-displaced orbital fracture was 7-10 days, and this is day eight. Embiid has dealt with a similar injury on the other side of his face and played effectively with a mask. The biggest factor in his performance will still be his thumb.

🏀With Embiid likely to play in Game 3 tonight, the Philadelphia #76ers team SIC score jumps 20.3 points making them the healthier team vs. the Miami #Heat.



Check out the full Court View and SIC scores here ⏩https://t.co/DRUiXRd7uj pic.twitter.com/MPWVPwE69e — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) May 6, 2022

Yesterday, we anticipated that he had a good chance to be upgraded to play.

Get ahead of the action, as the FanDuel line was Sixers +4 and money line +145. That is already moving and will move more when Embiid is formally announced to play.