Joel Embiid Loves The USA, Reminds People ‘It’s A Blessing To Be An American’

Joel Embiid is proud to be an American.

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar recently became an American citizen, and you couldn’t be prouder of the country he calls home.

“I’ve been here for a long time. My son is American. I felt I’m living here and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said why not,” Embiid explained to Associated Press reporter Dan Gelston when talking about becoming a citizen.

Joel Embiid went through the Process and is now a US citizen 🇺🇸



Joel Embiid goes against the grain when it comes to the NBA.

This sure is a refreshing take to hear from someone in the NBA. It seems like hating America is one of the most popular things people can do these days.

There are countless examples to point to, and even recently, 76ers coach Doc Rivers claimed that hearing people talk about “America first” scares him for some reason.

“When you hear ‘America first,’ that scares me, because I’m a black man and that’s not including me. I want us to all be included. I want us all to function with each other,” Rivers told The AP.

That’s not the vibe and energy Joel Embiid is carrying in his soul. He’s damn proud of the red, white and blue and he thinks it’s a “blessing” to be a part of this beautiful country.

You don’t hear NBA players talk like that very often. Hell, LeBron James once opted to criticize free speech over calling out China’s horrific human rights record. The insane woke nonsense in the NBA is what has driven fans away.

LeBron James rips Daryl Morey, says Morey was uneducated. Says, “We do have freedom of speech, but there can be a lot of negatives that come with that too.” Really. pic.twitter.com/ZTw6a3FZ5n — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2019

America is a great country, full of great people and nobody should ever apologize for feeling that way. Are we a perfect society?

No. No society in history ever has been, but we’re the best nation in the history of the world.

Joel Embiid says being an American is a “blessing.” (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

It’s great to see Embiid remind people the USA is an awesome place and we’re all blessed to be here. Let’s home more NBA players follow his lead.