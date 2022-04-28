Joe Rogan Compares Annoying Mike Tyson To ‘Kicking A Beehive’

Joe Rogan can’t believe someone was dumb enough to purposely annoy Iron Mike Tyson.

Yet, that’s exactly what an airline passenger did last week, as OutKick detailed, leaving Tyson’s annoyer bloodied while simultaneously gifting the internet with a viral video.

The actions of the man who’s face had an unplanned date with Tyson, left the always opinionated Rogan in disbelief, prompting a response that echos the thoughts of pretty much everyone.

“It’s real simple: That dude was a douchebag,” Rogan said on his podcast: “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

It’s not the hottest take out there – but it’s certainly the most accurate.

Tyson’s fists garnered plenty of buzz from Rogan, who reminded listeners that Iron Mike isn’t your standard passenger seated in 8A: “He was annoying one of the baddest mother-f**kers that’s ever walked the face of the Earth,” said Rogan.

Before adding: “It’s so dumb! It’s not even kicking a beehive. It’s like smashing — it’s head-butting a beehive!”

Naturally, the “victim” of Tyson’s mile high melee has already hired counsel “due to his physical injuries, the overwhelming nature of this event and the associated media inquiries.”

Rogan seems to suggest that hiring a psychiatrist would’ve be more beneficial for passenger dbag.

“If you find yourself where Mike Tyson’s reaching over the back of an airline seat and punching you in the face, I think you probably earned it,” said Rogan.

“People get crazy. They think just because he’s Mike Tyson, he’s famous, he can’t just punch you. You’re annoying him! He’s gonna just f**king hit you like a normal person would.”

In other words, mess around with a beehive, eventually, you’re gonna get stung.

