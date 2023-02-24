ALPHA MOVE: Joe Montana Called Wife During Games To Tell Her He Loved Her

Videos by OutKick

Joe Montana was never afraid to tell his wife Jennifer he loved her.

The retired QB was an absolutely dominant player in his day, and he ended his career with four Super Bowl rings.

The man was unstoppable on the field with the 49ers and Chiefs (mostly with SF), and now, his legend has grown thanks to a story shared by NFL Films. Montana figured out the phones on NFL sidelines used during games had an outside line, and that meant they could be used to call anybody with a phone.

Joe Montana called his wife during NFL games to tell her he loved her.

What did Joe Montana, who had previously been married twice, decide to do? He called his wife during games just to let her know he loved her.

“‘I’m calling to say I love you.’ And I go, ‘I love you. How are you calling?’ He goes, ‘They have an outside line,” Montana’s wife explained.

.@JoeMontana used to call his wife from the sideline phone in the middle of games 😂 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/mz1WEasbLO — NFL (@NFL) February 23, 2023

Was this an alpha move from Joe Montana?

I might be wrong, but I think this is pretty neat. Unfortunately, we seem to be in a society where the family unit is collapsing, and society as a whole just seems like it’s getting a bit bitter.

We can always use something to smile about. Good news and uplifting news is never a bad thing. I think we can safely file this story from Joe Montana in that category.

Joe Montana used to call his wife Jennifer during games. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Dialing up your wife while an NFL game is unfolding is bold, and we all know fortune favors the bold. That’s just a basic fact of life.

And for anyone out there claiming he should have been just focused on the action, he has to spend his life with his wife. He has to spend three hours focused on the game. Plus, Joe Montana was obviously doing it while his defense was on the field. It’s not like he was dialing up his wife in between snaps. Don’t try to ruin a fun story.

Joe Montana called his wife during NFL games to tell her he loved her. (Photo by John Hefti/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to Joe Montana for finding a fun way to make his wife smile. I’m sure it worked out much better for him than all the haters out there knocking him for this stunt back in the day.