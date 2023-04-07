Joe Mixon Facing Resubmitted Aggravated Menacing Charge

Videos by OutKick

Police have resubmitted a misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

The 26-year-old running back is facing the charge after allegedly waving a gun in a woman’s face on January 21. However, the charge was dismissed the following day.

At the time, police said they needed more time to collect evidence before they re-submitted any charges,

“This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process,” a statement from the Cincinnati Police Department said. “To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings.”

The Bengals released a statement after news broke that Mixon is once again facing a misdemeanor for the incident.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The team will monitor the situation and refrain from further comment.”

The January incident happened the day before Mixon and the Bengals traveled up to Buffalo for a meeting with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Cincinnati came out victorious but lost to Kansas City in the AFC Championship,

In March, someone fired shots from Mixon’s property at a group of teenagers playing with NERF guns. Mixon’s sister and her boyfriend are facing charges from the incident.

