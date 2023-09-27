Joe Exotic Unleashes Scorching Hot Graham Mertz Take Amid Feud With Jordan Travis

Videos by OutKick

Joe Exotic uncorked a hilarious hot take amid his feud with Florida State QB Jordan Travis.

The star of Netflix’s “Tiger King” (real name Joseph Allen Maldonado) is threatening to sue the Seminoles star because fans are calling him the name everyone knows the jailed animal lover as:

Tiger King.

Well, Joe Exotic is escalating his feud by declaring an heir in waiting for the Tiger King nickname, and it’s not Travis.

It’s Florida QB Graham Mertz. He tweeted that Mertz is seemingly the real king of the Sunshine State (lol) and would get “the Tiger King crown” if Joe Exotic had to pass it down.

Hey @jordantrav13 if I had to pass the Tiger King crown to anyone it would be to @GrahamMertz5 of the @floridagators ! How can you claim to be king of anything when you're not even king in your own state?? Fk @seminole, Go @FloridaGators #tigerking #Gatornation #chompchomp… pic.twitter.com/sAUAZ5zvy9 — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) September 26, 2023

Joe Exotic unleashes hilarious hot take about Graham Mertz.

I don’t want to rain on Joe Exotic’s parade when it comes to passing down the Tiger King crown, but Graham Mertz isn’t the king of anything….other than maybe Tennessee.

The Gators might be 3-1, but two of those wins came over Charlotte and McNeese. Hard to take those seriously. The team was also manhandled by a Utah team missing its starting QB.

Mertz has 951 passing yards and four touchdowns to one interception. The Gators QB also has two rushing TDs. He certainly looks more comfortable and better than what fans saw during his time at Wisconsin. However, let’s relax with the take he’s better than Jordan Travis.

Graham Mertz is having an improved season after transferring to Florida from Wisconsin. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Travis has 1,028 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, two rushing TDs and only one interception. The stats aren’t really very comparable when looking at the totality of the numbers.

The FSU passer has also thrown for 49 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions since the start of the 2021 season. Mertz couldn’t dream of putting up those numbers.

Of course, Joe Exotic probably doesn’t know any of this. The man is still sitting in federal prison. While I’ve never been to the federal pen, I imagine staying updated on college football probably isn’t super easy.

Is Jordan Travis or Graham Mertz the better QB? Joe Exotic seems to think it’s Mertz. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Exotic might be very entertaining, and a soundbite machine, but claiming Mertz is the true king of Florida over Jordan Travis is a scorching hot take.