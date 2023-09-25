Who’s The Real ‘Tiger King?’ Reality Star Joe Exotic Is Trying To Sue Florida State QB Jordan Travis Over The Nickname

Videos by OutKick

I think we can all say ‘Tiger King’ was a crazy, much-needed escape from reality during the pandemic, but Joe Exotic is still trying to make news. This time it’s not about cuddling up next to Tigers, now it’s about trying to sue Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis.

After leading the Seminoles to wins over both LSU and Clemson in the opening month of the college football season, folks are now calling Jordan Travis the new ‘Tiger King’. But Joseph Maldonado, also known as the self-proclaimed ‘Tiger King’ from the Netflix series isn’t a fan of the Florida State quarterback using the name.

Yes, this is about as crazy as it gets, but now Exotic Joe is ready to file a lawsuit. All he needs is a lawyer to take the his arrangement.

“Jordan Travis was 6 years old when I became The Tiger King, it is my trademark, my intellectual property and I’m sick of others cashing in on my trademark just because President Biden cares nothing about me being wrongfully in prison in America,” Joseph ‘Tiger King’ Maldonado wrote on social media.

The convicted felon also made a promise that any attorney that took him up on the offer would receive a large percentage of a potential settlement.

“I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a settlement to sue Jordan Travis and ALL companies selling stuff using Tiger King,” Joe Exotic continued. “Time quarterbacks and anyone else in this country stops stealing from others, which attorney would like to take this multimillion dollar case? DM me!”

Jordan Travis was 6 years old when I became The Tiger King, it is my trademark, my intellectual property and I'm sick of others cashing in on my Trademark just because President Biden cares nothing about me being wrongfully in prison in America. I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a… pic.twitter.com/vytbLhvn6W — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) September 24, 2023

Jordan Travis Leads Florida State To 4-0 Start, Joe Exotic Mad

As for the college football ‘Tiger King,’ Jordan Travis has led Florida State to an impressive 4-0 start, with many proclaiming the Seminoles are ‘back.’ After beating Clemson in overtime this past Saturday, with a beautiful pass to Keon Coleman to end the game, FSU is now a playoff contender.

I know we are still in the month of September, but looking at the ACC landscape, this could be the season that the Seminoles finally make some noise late in the year. Florida State will host Virginia Tech this weekend, then go on the road to Syracuse, followed by a home game against Duke. The next three games could be the springboard needed to make a run towards the playoffs.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers on September 23, 2023, at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After beating two different teams with the ‘Tigers’ mascot, Jordan Travis is cashing in, with his website selling merchandise. The site has t-shirts for sale that depict him sitting on a throne, wearing a crown, sitting next to two tigers, which sell for $31.24. The price is a dig at Clemson, with the final score being 31-24 on Saturday.

In the meantime, Joe Exotic will continue threatening to sue Jordan Travis, while the new ‘Tiger King’ leads Florida State back into college football relevancy. I sure didn’t expect to hear from Joe Exotic again, but here we are.

“Until Jordan Travis walks in a cage with 20 full grown tigers and kisses them on the head, leave the Tiger King business to me,” said Exotic.