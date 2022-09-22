Joe Burrow Says He Quit Social Media To Focus on Winning

No one has heard the chatter over a regressed Cincinnati Bengals team more than quarterback Joe Burrow.

To avoid the noise, he’s ditching social media altogether — which is never a bad idea.

“Let’s all just take a deep breath and relax. We’re not worried about it,” Burrow commented on Wednesday after practice.

He then disclosed his choice to delete social media apps Twitter and Instagram amid a turbulent time for the Bengals.

“What’s great is I don’t have Twitter or Instagram right now, so I’ve seen none of it,” Burrow noted. “We’re focused on what’s going on in here. I’m sure it’s not a very good reaction, but I think it’ll be a different reaction as we get going here.”

Burrow and the reigning AFC champions haven’t had the rockiest 0-2 start considering they’ve lost both games — Steelers and Cowboys — by a total of six points.

But coming into this season, Cincinnati had all eyes on them as fans wondered whether they’d be a one-year wonder or perennial contender in the AFC.

With the New York Jets waiting around the corner for a Week 3 matchup, and a fairly easy schedule after that (Saints, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, etc.), Burrow and company may not need a lifeline to make the playoffs.

No word on whether he decided to keep DoorDash.

